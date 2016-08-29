Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 29, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 29

9:30 a.m. - Western Lands Project and other environmental groups will present oral arguments in Pasadena, California, challenging a Bureau of Land Management decision to establish a comprehensive solar energy program for development of utility scale resources on BLM-administered public lands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The groups questioned whether an environmental impact statement fairly analyzed reasonable alternatives. A district court judge in June 2014 granted BLM summary judgment. The case is Western Lands Project v. U.S. BLM, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 14-56386.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2clBrgS