a year ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 6, 2016
September 6, 2016

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 6, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

10 p.m. (ET) - The Association of Corporation Counsel's Environmental and Sustainability Committee presents a webinar overview on new product and waste related requirements in India and discussion on the larger trend of requirements expanding throughout Asia. Some of the topics include an overhaul of their e-waste rule that provides requirements for electronics and IT equipment, as well as overhauls of their rules on hazardous waste and plastics waste. Available to view or for CLE. The webinar is sponsored by Beveridge & Diamond. For more information, bit.ly/2bJRcyh.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cDpYt0

