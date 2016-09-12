Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 12, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 12

Noon - Jay Morrison speaks on his recent Energy Law Journal article "Capacity Markets: A Path Back to Resource Adequacy" that discusses the challenges facing the eastern centralized capacity markets and what he sees as the right paths forward. Morrison, vice president of regulatory issues for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, is speaking at Stinson Leonard Street in Washington, D.C. For more information, bit.ly/2cPutAU.

