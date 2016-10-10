FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 10, 2016
October 10, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 10, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Thursday, Oct. 13

12:30 p.m. (ET) - Ballard Spahr hosts its fifth annual conference on green infrastructure, cosponsored by the Environmental Law Institute at its Philadelphia office and simulcast to offices in New York, Washington and Baltimore. The program includes panels on Philadelphia's progress on clean waters, new funding strategies for green infrastructure and how green infrastructure can play a role in addressing federal limits on pollution in Chesapeake Bay. For more information: bit.ly/2cuqxWm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dFCWUm

