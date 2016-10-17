Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 17, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

2 p.m. (CT) - Energy Bar Association's Midwest Chapter and New Orleans Chapter host a combined event on "Oil Market Developments and Pipeline Siting Challenges" live in Chicago and New Orleans linked via webcast. Some webcast and dial-in options available. The program will focus on the challenges faced by oil pipelines, the market forces driving projects in the United States and overseas. Topics discussed will include jurisdiction over siting, environmental reviews and state certification. The event will be located at Steptoe & Johnson in Chicago and Phelps Dunbar in New Orleans. For more information, bit.ly/2dW87yH.

