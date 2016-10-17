FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 17, 2016
October 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 17, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

2 p.m. (CT) - Energy Bar Association's Midwest Chapter and New Orleans Chapter host a combined event on "Oil Market Developments and Pipeline Siting Challenges" live in Chicago and New Orleans linked via webcast. Some webcast and dial-in options available. The program will focus on the challenges faced by oil pipelines, the market forces driving projects in the United States and overseas. Topics discussed will include jurisdiction over siting, environmental reviews and state certification. The event will be located at Steptoe & Johnson in Chicago and Phelps Dunbar in New Orleans. For more information, bit.ly/2dW87yH.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2duN5nS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
