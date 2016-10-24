Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 24, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, Oct. 24

6 p.m. - A panel of experts from the California Public Utilities Commission, Pacific Gas & Electric and Marin Clean Energy discuss recent trends on community control and its impact for energy in California and beyond. The program co-sponsored by the Energy Bar Association is called "Community Choice: Implications for California's Energy Future" hosted by the University of San Francisco School of Law's Environmental Law Student and Alumni Society at the university. The panel includes Sienna Rogers, director of energy policy at Pacific Gas and Electric; Mitchell Shapson of the California Public Utilities Commission and Shalini Swaroop, regulatory and legislative counsel for Marin Clean Energy. For more information, bit.ly/2dVOWQg.

