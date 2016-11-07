FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 7, 2016
November 7, 2016

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 7, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 7

10 a.m. (PT) - The State Bar of California's Environmental Law Section holds a webinar addressing the ins and outs of the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act approved in 2014. The program will address the reasons for the law, the ongoing formation of local government agencies, the political and legal challenges they face in approving sustainable plans as well as financial and regulatory hurdles. Drought has reduced surface water in California for seven years and increased groundwater reliance. Agencies have three to five years to adopt comprehensive 50-year plans for sustainable groundwater. For more information, bit.ly/2eMyzWK.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fgxzdS

