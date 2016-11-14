Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 14, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

10 a.m. - The Institute for Policy Integrity hosts a conference "Environmental Policy Under the New Administration" at the New York University Law School. The annual conference explores potential shifts in natural resources policy, energy sector regulation, and climate change policy under the Trump administration. For more information, bit.ly/2fXXxr8.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fyrhq8