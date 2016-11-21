Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 21, 2016

Monday, Nov. 21

1 p.m. - EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy will address the National Press Club luncheon in Washington, D.C., and take audience questions. McCarthy's remarks are expected to focus on the legacy the EPA has built under President Barack Obama - from historic actions to combat global climate change to protecting public health and addressing the importance of having a strong and active agency. The remarks will be live-streamed.

