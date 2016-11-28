FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 28, 2016
November 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 28, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

12 p.m. (ET) - The Environmental Law Institute hosts a panel discussion on "Issues for the New Administration: Trade and the Environment" at its offices in Washington, D.C. and via teleconference. The panel is expected to discuss the prospects for the Trans Pacific Partnership post-election as well as how environmental provisions work in the partnership and other trade agreements. The political rhetoric of the presidential campaign largely ignored specific and longstanding debate over the impact the TPP and free trade agreements in general have on the environment. Jerry Block, chairman of the U.S. Trade and Environment Policy Advisory Committee will serve as moderator. For more information, bit.ly/2gq50hT.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fWsRlD

