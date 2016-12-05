Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Dec. 5, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Thursday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. (ET) - The Association of Corporate Counsel is holding a one-hour seminar "Defending RCRA Citizen Suits in the U.S." for ACC members. The program covers emerging tactics used by plaintiffs' lawyers to bring actions under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and how to respond to them to minimize the risk and cost of protracted litigation. In some cases, plaintiffs are marrying RCRA citizen suits with toxic tort suits to recover attorneys' fees for the toxic tort claims. In other cases they employ suits to address environmental conditions Congress did not contemplate. For more information, bit.ly/2giawzP.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gsPpdZ