Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Dec. 12, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

12:30 p.m. (ET) - The Energy Committee of the D.C. Bar Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Section hosts a panel discussion "Electric Vehicles: Addressing Infrastructure Challenges" at the D.C. Bar Conference Center in Washington, D.C., and via webinar. The panel, co-sponsored by the Environmental Law Institute, is expected to discuss legal issues facing the development of infrastructure for electric vehicles and their possible impact on the environment and energy security. The speakers include Joe Halso, a Sierra Club attorney; Alex Keros of General Motors and Kavita Patel from the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, bit.ly/2ho0kd3.

