FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Dec. 12, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 12, 2016 / 12:28 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Dec. 12, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

12:30 p.m. (ET) - The Energy Committee of the D.C. Bar Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Section hosts a panel discussion "Electric Vehicles: Addressing Infrastructure Challenges" at the D.C. Bar Conference Center in Washington, D.C., and via webinar. The panel, co-sponsored by the Environmental Law Institute, is expected to discuss legal issues facing the development of infrastructure for electric vehicles and their possible impact on the environment and energy security. The speakers include Joe Halso, a Sierra Club attorney; Alex Keros of General Motors and Kavita Patel from the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, bit.ly/2ho0kd3.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gvLQYH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.