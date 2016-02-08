Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 8, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

2 p.m. (ET) - The Association of Corporate Counsel Litigation Committee hosts a free webcast presentation on lessons learned from the Chevron v. Donziger litigation. Speaker is Michael Goldhaber, Senior International Correspondent, The American Lawyer. An Ecuadoran court tagged Chevron with a $19 billion verdict for Amazon oil pollution in 2011, then Chevron accused the plaintiffs and their lawyers of turning their lawsuit into a racketeering conspiracy. A U.S. district judge agreed, but plaintiffs are still trying to collect. For more information, bit.ly/1QM9ngp.

