FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 29, 2016
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 29, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 29, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Wednesday, March 2

12:15 p.m. (CT) - University of Texas at Austin panel discussion "Like Fish in a Barrel: Captive Hunting, Wildlife Law, and Conservation Impacts in Texas" at the Austin campus. Panelists are Katie Jarl, Texas state director for the Humane Society of the United States and Jenny Sanders, executive director of Texans for Saving Our Hunting Heritage. For more information, bit.ly/1TGso7P.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VMMgUu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.