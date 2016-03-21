FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 21, 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 21, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 21, 2016

David Bailey

2 Min Read

By David Bailey

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Wednesday, March 23

8:30 a.m. - The Guarini Center on Environmental, Energy and Land Use Law at NYU School of Law, holds panel discussion on "Nuclear Energy and the Clean Energy Future." Speakers include Raj Addepalli, managing director of utility rates and services at the New York Public Service Commission, Emily Hammond, professor at George Washington University Law School, and Emilie Nelson, vice president of market operations at New York Independent System Operator. Panel to discuss legal and policy options for supporting nuclear energy, the role nuclear energy should play in a transition to a lower-carbon energy system and legal and policy options and recent New York state proposed clean energy standards. For more information, bit.ly/1pzMnsT.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uf5hSG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.