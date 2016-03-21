Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 21, 2016

By David Bailey

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Wednesday, March 23

8:30 a.m. - The Guarini Center on Environmental, Energy and Land Use Law at NYU School of Law, holds panel discussion on "Nuclear Energy and the Clean Energy Future." Speakers include Raj Addepalli, managing director of utility rates and services at the New York Public Service Commission, Emily Hammond, professor at George Washington University Law School, and Emilie Nelson, vice president of market operations at New York Independent System Operator. Panel to discuss legal and policy options for supporting nuclear energy, the role nuclear energy should play in a transition to a lower-carbon energy system and legal and policy options and recent New York state proposed clean energy standards. For more information, bit.ly/1pzMnsT.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uf5hSG