Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 28, 2016

By David Bailey

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, March 28

12 p.m. - Oren Cass, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute whose focus includes energy and the environment, speaks at the Yale Center for Environmental Policy on "The New Central Planners: How Economists and Bureaucrats Ruined Environmental Policy and What to Do About It." For more information, bit.ly/1S9MKAV.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RF22x1