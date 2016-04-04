Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 4, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, April 4

5:30 p.m. - The University of Texas Energy Institute hosts a program at the Austin campus as part of a national dialog on energy about implementing the Clean Power Plan, which requires cuts in global warming pollution. Participants include John Hall, state director of clean energy for Environmental Defense Fund and Bryan Shaw, chairman of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Presentations followed by questions. For more information, bit.ly/1RU6vMg.

