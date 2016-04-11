FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 11, 2016
April 11, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 11, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, April 11

4:30 p.m. - Former New Jersey governor and EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman, president of a consulting firm specializing in energy and environmental issues, speaks on "The Role of Nuclear Energy in a Post-COP21 World" at Burke Auditorium in New Haven, Connecticut. Event sponsored by Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy. For more information, here

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qDisA5

