Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 25, 2016
#Westlaw News
April 25, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 25, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, April 25

Noon - Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, discusses the new phase in the fight to curb global warming in a talk at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information, bit.ly/1Vr2u9f.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23UG7h7

