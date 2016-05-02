Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 2, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Wednesday, May 4

Noon (ET) - Environmental Law Institute seminar and webinar on the Endangered Species Act and eco-pragmatism and state conservation efforts at its office in Washington, D.C. A panel discussion on the evolving approaches to protecting species under the act. Scheduled panelists include Gary Frazer, assistant director for endangered species at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service; Brett Hartl, endangered species policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity; and Matt Haynie, counsel for the American Petroleum Institute. For more information, bit.ly/1N8q489.

