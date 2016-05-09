Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 9, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, May 9

8:30 a.m. - U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz speaks at the start of a day-long discussion about the Texas electricity system at the University of Texas at Austin. Panels on bulk power generation, managing the challenges and opportunities of electricity distribution and on new technologies follow. For more information, bit.ly/21BE4d0.

