Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 23, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, May 23

9 a.m. - The New York State Bar Association's Environmental Law Section and Pace University School of Law are sponsoring a half-day conference at Pace's downtown Manhattan campus focusing on drinking water pollution in the wake of the crisis in Flint, Michigan and concerns closer to home. The "Troubled Waters - Drinking Water Conference" will focus on Perfluorooctanoic Acid and lead in drinking water. Topics include the federal and state response to contamination, groundwater concerns, public health advisories, lead testing and regulatory, legislative and litigation measures underway to address contamination. The ABA Section of Environment, Energy and Resources is also sponsoring. For more information: bit.ly/1G9DMlt.

