FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 23, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 23, 2016

David Bailey

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, May 23

9 a.m. - The New York State Bar Association's Environmental Law Section and Pace University School of Law are sponsoring a half-day conference at Pace's downtown Manhattan campus focusing on drinking water pollution in the wake of the crisis in Flint, Michigan and concerns closer to home. The "Troubled Waters - Drinking Water Conference" will focus on Perfluorooctanoic Acid and lead in drinking water. Topics include the federal and state response to contamination, groundwater concerns, public health advisories, lead testing and regulatory, legislative and litigation measures underway to address contamination. The ABA Section of Environment, Energy and Resources is also sponsoring. For more information: bit.ly/1G9DMlt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U6Znx5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.