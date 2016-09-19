FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 19, 2016
September 19, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 19, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Noon - Rob Verchick, professor in environmental law at Loyola University New Orleans, speaks about his book-in-progress that addresses climate adaptation issues, "Living with Tigers: How to Survive a Warming Planet." Verchick, who speaks at the Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy, recently served in the Obama administration as Deputy Associate Administrator for Policy at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He is president of the Center for Progressive Reform, a national policy institute focused on public health and environmental protection. For more information, here

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2coIwuz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
