a year ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 3, 2016
October 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 3, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, Oct. 3

1 p.m. (ET) - Environmental Law Institute hosts a webinar review of key U.S. Supreme Court rulings from the 2015 term and previewing the 2016 term. Panel includes Professor E. Donald Elliott of Yale Law School and Professor Robert Percival, director of the environmental law program at the University of Maryland. The review is expected to cover FERC authority to regulate non-federal programs and activity, the Supreme Court's rare stay of the Clean Power Plan and the potential significance to environmental law of pending cases. For more information, bit.ly/2dxqrh3.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dTCRik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
