Williams' W. Virginia natgas line repairs could begin this week
March 25, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Williams' W. Virginia natgas line repairs could begin this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc said late Friday repairs could begin as early as this week on a small natural gas gathering pipeline that ruptured in rural Marshall County, West Virginia earlier Friday.

“Williams officials are on site and beginning the process of determining why the pipe failed,” the company said in a statement late Friday.

A company spokesman said on Monday there was no update to the Friday statement.

The damaged 24-inch (61-cm) pipe is part of a natural gas gathering pipeline system that serves the company’s gas-processing plant in Fort Beeler, West Virginia.

The rupture temporarily affects service in a 7-mile (11-km)section of the system, which typically carries 100 to 120 million cubic feet of gas daily.

There were no injuries or third-party damage as a result of the rupture, which vented natural gas with no ignition or fire. Local emergency personnel evacuated nearby residents as a precaution for about two hours, the statement said.

