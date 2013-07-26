FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2013 / 7:02 PM / in 4 years

Williams Transco gas unit says offshore La. pipeline work to end Aug. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Friday said planned maintenance associated with a small leak on the offshore portion of its Southeast Louisiana Lateral gas pipeline would be completed on Aug. 9.

An earlier estimate called for the work to be done by July 26.

Two locations remain unavailable for flow to the Transco system until the work is completed, a company website posting said. The leak was discovered in late June, according to a prior posting.

Transco’s 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

