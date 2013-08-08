Williams Transco unit looks to expand eastern U.S. gas pipeline

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Thursday announced an open season to gauge interest in its Atlantic Sunrise project, a proposed expansion of its natural gas pipeline system in the eastern United States.

Transco said in a website posting that the project would provide anywhere from 450,000 dekatherms (450 million cubic feet) per day to in excess of 1,000,000 dekatherms per day of firm natural gas transportation by an in-service date of July 1, 2017.

The open season will run through Sept. 27.

Atlantic Sunrise will provide transportation capacity for growing supplies of natural gas from northern Pennsylvania along Transco’s existing Leidy line to markets along the Transco system. The project map stretches from the company’s zone 6 territory in the Northeast to zone 4 in the Southeast.

The project is part of Williams’ growing presence in the Marcellus Shale.

Transco’s 10,200-mile pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from supply areas in the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported liquefied natural gas to market areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.