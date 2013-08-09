FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Williams' Transco offshore La. pipeline work to end Sept. 13, not Aug. 9
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Williams' Transco offshore La. pipeline work to end Sept. 13, not Aug. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Friday said it would complete planned repairs of a small leak on the offshore portion of its Southeast Louisiana Lateral gas pipeline on Sept. 13.

An earlier estimate called for the work to be finished by Aug. 9. Two locations remain unavailable for flow to the Transco system until the work is completed, a company website posting said.

The leak was discovered in late June, according to a prior posting.

Transco’s 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.