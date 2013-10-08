FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams unit gauges interest in Mississippi natural gas storage
October 8, 2013 / 8:24 PM / in 4 years

Williams unit gauges interest in Mississippi natural gas storage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Tuesday announced an open season to gauge interest in firm storage capacity at its Eminence Storage Field in Covington County, Mississippi.

The open season, which runs from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6, is for storage service for up to 82 dekatherms (million cubic feet) per day of withdrawal and 7 dekatherms per day of injection as well as a storage capacity of 689 dekatherms.

The capacity will become available on March 15, 2014.

The Eminence salt cavern storage facility was the site of a leak in 2010 that led to the collapse of some of the caverns. In early 2013, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allowed the company to abandon four of the seven caverns at the field.

According to a website posting, it has a current capacity of 15 billion cubic feet.

Transco’s 10,200-mile (16,500-km) pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from supply areas in the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported liquefied natural gas to market areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
