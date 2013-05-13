FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Williams Transco gas line says investigating leak in Louisiana
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 5:55 PM / in 4 years

Williams Transco gas line says investigating leak in Louisiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co LLC (Transco) on Monday said it was investigating and would be conducting unplanned maintenance to repair a leak on its Southeast Louisiana Lateral in Terrebonne Parish Louisiana.

Gas at the Ship Shoal 28 D would not be available for flow to the Transco system until further notice, a website posting said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Transco is a major provider of natural gas to the U.S. Northeast. Its 10,000-mile system has the capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to New York City.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.