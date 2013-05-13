Williams Transco gas line says investigating leak in Louisiana

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co LLC (Transco) on Monday said it was investigating and would be conducting unplanned maintenance to repair a leak on its Southeast Louisiana Lateral in Terrebonne Parish Louisiana.

Gas at the Ship Shoal 28 D would not be available for flow to the Transco system until further notice, a website posting said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Transco is a major provider of natural gas to the U.S. Northeast. Its 10,000-mile system has the capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to New York City.