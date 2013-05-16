Williams Transco Gas unit says June work to affect offshore flows

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co, LLC (Transco) unit on Thursday said planned maintenance on its Central Texas Gathering System would affect natural gas flows from two offshore locations from June 4 through June 18.

In a website posting the company said gas would be unable to flow to Transco from locations MU A-85 and MU A-111.

Transco’s more than 10,000-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.7 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including New York City.