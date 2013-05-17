FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams Transco says gas flows to resume on Louisiana Lateral
#Market News
May 17, 2013

Williams Transco says gas flows to resume on Louisiana Lateral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co LLC (Transco) unit on Friday said natural gas flows on its Southeast Louisiana Lateral pipeline might resume after a small leak was discovered earlier in the week.

Gas at Ship Shoal 28 D in the Terrebonne Parish area offshore Louisiana may resume effective Friday, a website posting said.

Transco’s more than 10,000-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.7 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including New York City.

