Williams Transco unit to work on Pa. gas line in late September
August 15, 2013 / 6:10 PM / 4 years ago

Williams Transco unit to work on Pa. gas line in late September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Thursday said it would perform planned maintenance on its Leidy Line natural gas pipeline segment in Pennsylvania in late September.

In a website posting the company said the work was scheduled to begin on Sept. 24 and end on Sept. 29.

During the work some interruptible and secondary transportation services will be limited through several locations on its system, while two meters that connect to the UGI natural gas system would be unavailable for flow from Transco.

Interruptible or secondary customers typically pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service may be disrupted in periods of peak demand or during maintenance.

Transco’s 10,200-mile pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from supply areas in the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported liquefied natural gas to market areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

