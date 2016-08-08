FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit says Ohio wind farm approval violated NEPA
August 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit says Ohio wind farm approval violated NEPA

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated environmental law when it approved a plan for an Ohio wind farm expected to kill members of an endangered Indiana bat species, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

The service should have considered a wider range of alternatives when it weighed Buckeye Wind LLC's plans for a wind energy project in western Ohio, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b78Zii

