D.C. Circuit says Ohio wind farm approval violated NEPA

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated environmental law when it approved a plan for an Ohio wind farm expected to kill members of an endangered Indiana bat species, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

The service should have considered a wider range of alternatives when it weighed Buckeye Wind LLC's plans for a wind energy project in western Ohio, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled.

