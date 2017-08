A U.S. appeals court has ruled Duke Energy must pay damages to a wind power company in a dispute over a long-term contract.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a lower court decision and said the contract placed an obligation on Duke Energy to buy the power generated by a western Indiana wind farm whether or not it took delivery of the electricity.

