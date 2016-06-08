9th Circuit upholds right-of-way for Southern California wind energy project

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management did not violate environmental policy or migratory bird protection laws when it approved a right-of-way on public land for a Southern California wind energy project, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

Environmental groups Protect Our Communities Foundation and Backcountry Against Dumps had argued that an environmental impact statement performed for the Tule Wind project was inadequate under the National Environmental Policy Act.

