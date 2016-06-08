FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit upholds right-of-way for Southern California wind energy project
June 8, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit upholds right-of-way for Southern California wind energy project

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management did not violate environmental policy or migratory bird protection laws when it approved a right-of-way on public land for a Southern California wind energy project, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

Environmental groups Protect Our Communities Foundation and Backcountry Against Dumps had argued that an environmental impact statement performed for the Tule Wind project was inadequate under the National Environmental Policy Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZxlUHW

