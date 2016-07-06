FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
D.C. Circuit orders more study on Cape Wind Energy Project
July 6, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit orders more study on Cape Wind Energy Project

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday vacated an environmental impact statement for a planned windfarm off the Massachusetts coast and a study on its effect on wildlife, finding they did not comply with environmental or endangered species laws.

The judges found more study was required for the Cape Wind Energy Project, which first sought federal permits in 2001 and has been challenged by environmental groups expressing concern about its potential toll on migratory birds and other wildlife.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29ixCTs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
