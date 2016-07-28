10th Circuit rules insurance may cover driller in Wyoming rig collapse

A drilling company sued by an injured worker may seek coverage under an insurance policy through an exception to a Wyoming law that usually bars oil and gas companies from shifting liability to others for their negligence, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The appeals court on Tuesday reversed a district judge's summary judgment for Lexington Insurance Company in a dispute with Precision Drilling, which it had defended in the worker's lawsuit stemming from the 2008 accident.

