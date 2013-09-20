FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Young Gas Storage lifts force majeure on Colorado pipeline
September 20, 2013 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Young Gas Storage lifts force majeure on Colorado pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Young Gas Storage Co on Friday lifted a force majeure after returning a lateral natural gas pipeline in Colorado to service following exposure of the line during recent heavy flooding in the state.

The company said in a website posting line 59 A was back in service and locations Bijou Creek and Young Storage were available for gas flows.

The site, with a working gas capacity of 6 billion cubic feet, is located in Morgan County, Colorado. The company is a joint venture owned by subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Inc , Xcel Energy Corp and Colorado Springs Utilities.

