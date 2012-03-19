FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy Assets Group says to float on LSE soon
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 19, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 6 years

Energy Assets Group says to float on LSE soon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Gas metering equipment maker Energy Assets Group said on Monday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange and use the proceeds to grow its existing asset base.

The company planned to sell 27.1 million ordinary shares at 210 pence apiece through the listing, valuing the company at about 57 million pounds ($90.31 million).

The provider of gas metering and related services to the UK industrial and commercial market said admission to trading is expected to occur on or around March 22.

Macquarie Group acquired Energy Assets in 2008 to expand its presence in automated meter reading in the UK gas market.

Macquarie Investments would hold a 47 percent stake in the company post the listing.

The Livingston-based company also said it raised 15 million pounds through a share sale to institutional investors and planned to sell an additional 7.2 million shares.

Energy Assets Group, which has contracts with Corona Energy and British Gas, said Collins Stewart and Macquarie Capital would be its joint bookrunners.

The firm had revenue of 9.6 million pounds in 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.