Energy Assets Group shares fall on market debut
March 22, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

Energy Assets Group shares fall on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Energy Assets Group, a provider of gas metering equipment to Corona Energy and British Gas, fell as much as 7 percent in their debut on the London Stock Exchange.

The Livingston-based company’s shares were trading down 5 percent at 199.9 pence at 1018 GMT, valuing the firm at 54.25 million pounds ($85.97 million). They had touched a low of 195 pence earlier in the day.

The company, which was acquired by Australian investment bank Macquarie Group in 2008, had priced the offering at 210 pence apiece.

On Monday, Energy Assets raised 11.9 million pounds through a share sale to institutional investors and said it planned to sell an additional 7.2 million shares.

The company said that it would use the funds from the private placement to expand its business in line with growth plans and strengthen its balance sheet.

