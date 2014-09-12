FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy & Exploration Partners files for IPO
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Energy & Exploration Partners files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Energy & Exploration Partners Inc has filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of its common stock.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are the underwriters for the IPO, the Texas-based company said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1pd3A2S)

The company set a nominal fundraising target of about $400 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

