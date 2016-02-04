Beijing Enterprise in advanced talks to buy Germany's Energy from Waste - sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprise has entered advanced talks to buy German waste management company Energy from Waste for 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), two people familiar with the deal said.

The group beat out other Chinese bidders -- a consortium of China Tianying and Ping An and a consortium of Beijing Capital and German utility Steag -- as well as Finnish utility Fortum.

The seller, buyout group EQT declined to comment while Beijing Enterprise was not immediately available for comment.