Beijing Enterprise in advanced talks to buy Germany's Energy from Waste - sources
February 4, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Beijing Enterprise in advanced talks to buy Germany's Energy from Waste - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprise has entered advanced talks to buy German waste management company Energy from Waste for 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), two people familiar with the deal said.

The group beat out other Chinese bidders -- a consortium of China Tianying and Ping An and a consortium of Beijing Capital and German utility Steag -- as well as Finnish utility Fortum.

The seller, buyout group EQT declined to comment while Beijing Enterprise was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.9003 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

