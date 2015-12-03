FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bankruptcy judge says evidence supports Energy Future's plan
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 3, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. bankruptcy judge says evidence supports Energy Future's plan

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Energy Future Holdings Corp had presented evidence that “overwhelmingly supported” approval of the company’s bankruptcy exit plan, a U.S. judge said on Thursday, although he made an exception for the payment of some legal fees.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi made the comment as he began reading his opinion on the proposal by Texas’s largest power company to cut billions of dollars in debt and emerge from Chapter 11.

Sontchi also said he would approve a settlement of litigation at the center of the plan. However, he said a provision for $50 million of professional fees related to the settlement, while justified, had to comply with proper bankruptcy procedure.

He said the fees would have to be reviewed by a fee committee for reasonableness.

Sontchi made the comments as he began to read his opinion on the company’s bankruptcy exit plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.