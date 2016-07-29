FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NextEra to buy bankrupt Energy Future and its stake in Oncor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

NextEra to buy bankrupt Energy Future and its stake in Oncor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said it had agreed to buy reorganized Energy Future Holdings Corp and its indirect stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co in a deal with enterprise value of about $18.4 billion.

The agreement will be filed as part of the restructuring of Energy Future, currently before the Delaware bankruptcy court, and it is designed to allow the company to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, NextEra said on Friday.

Energy Future, the largest power company in Texas, filed for bankruptcy on April 29, 2014.

NextEra will buy Energy Future and its stake in Oncor through a newly formed subsidiary. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.