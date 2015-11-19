Judge rebuffs NextEra's late interest in Energy Future unit

(Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday rebuffed an attempt by NextEra Energy Inc to involve itself once more in Energy Future Holdings Corp’s Chapter 11 sale of its power distribution business.

NextEra said in a court filing on Wednesday it was prepared to close a deal for Oncor, the distribution unit, that it said was superior to a proposed sale at the center of Energy Future’s plan to exit from bankruptcy. NextEra had briefly tried to buy Oncor last year.

NextEra’s filing came in the midst of a weeks-long trial to confirm Dallas-based Energy Future Holdings’ plan of reorganization, which is built around a sale of Oncor to Hunt Consolidated of Texas and a group of creditors. That deal has been valued at around $19 billion.

NextEra’s lawyer said the statement about its interest in Oncor was filed to counter recent testimony by Energy Future executives, which may have played down the likelihood of a bid by NextEra.

Judge Christopher Sontchi on Thursday made clear he did not appreciate NextEra’s filing, which came long after deadlines for objecting to the sale and bankruptcy.

“The docket is not the place for statements,” said Sontchi, who ordered the NextEra filing removed from the court’s record. “These type of statements, to the extent it’s appropriate, could have been made in open court. Witnesses could have been cross-examined.”

Shares of NextEra were up 0.5 percent at $100.20 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange.