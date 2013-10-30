Energy Future plans to make interest payment on Friday - source

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Energy Future Holdings, the embattled Texas power generator, is planning to make a $270 million interest payment due on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Many creditors and industry analysts had expected the company to skip the payment and file for bankruptcy to shield it from creditors while it restructured in court.

The payment will allow the company to avoid default, and could delay any bankruptcy filing by extending the time the company has to negotiate a restructuring with creditors.