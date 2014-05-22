FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankruptcy of Texas power firm Energy Future to stay in Delaware
May 22, 2014

Bankruptcy of Texas power firm Energy Future to stay in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del, May 22 (Reuters) - The Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Texas’s largest power company, Energy Future Holdings, will remain with a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, the judge handling the case ruled on Thursday.

Energy Future filed one of the largest nonfinancial bankruptcies ever in April in Delaware, where the company’s subsidiaries are incorporated. The company has $42 billion in debt.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi rejected arguments by a trustee for junior creditors that the case should be in Dallas, where the company is headquartered, because it would better serve employees and regulators. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

