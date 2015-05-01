Energy Future seeks to set course out of its year-old Chapter 11

(Reuters) - Texas’s largest power company, Energy Future Holdings Corp, will seek approval on Monday for a reorganization schedule that would get the largest Chapter 11 case ever in Delaware’s busy U.S. Bankruptcy Court to confirmation by the end of the year.

The company wants a confirmation hearing in December, just before exclusive control of its bankruptcy case expires. That proposed schedule, however, is running into opposition by some creditors represented by several firms including White & Case and Sullivan & Cromwell.

