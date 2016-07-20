Bankrupt Energy Future expects to get key tax ruling next week

July 20 -

Energy Future Holdings Corp, Texas's biggest power company, expects to receive next week a positive tax ruling that is a key component of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, an attorney for the company told a judge on Wednesday.

Energy Future Holdings, or EFH, plans to end its two-year bankruptcy by splitting its business and spinning off its power plants and retail utility to lenders, who are owed about $24.4 billion.

