a year ago
Bankrupt Energy Future expects to get key tax ruling next week
July 20, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Bankrupt Energy Future expects to get key tax ruling next week

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

July 20 -

Energy Future Holdings Corp, Texas's biggest power company, expects to receive next week a positive tax ruling that is a key component of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, an attorney for the company told a judge on Wednesday.

Energy Future Holdings, or EFH, plans to end its two-year bankruptcy by splitting its business and spinning off its power plants and retail utility to lenders, who are owed about $24.4 billion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a9QA0N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
